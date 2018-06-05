Port of Newcastle’s $33 million bulk cargo terminal ‘key’ to diversification

A contract has been awarded to set up a $33 million bulk cargo terminal at the Port of Newcastle, which is expected to open by the end of next year.

Kerman Contracting Pty Ltd announced on Tuesday it had sealed the deal to design and build the new ship unloader and conveyor facility, which will replace two 50-year-old unloaders, for the Newcastle Bulk Terminal at Walsh Point, Kooragang.

The Port of Newcastle will manage the bulk terminal, which is separate from a possible container terminal.

CEO Geoff Crowe said it was an integral part of the port’s diversification plans.

“Newcastle is a global gateway for bulk and general cargoes but it needs to continue to diversify,” he said.

“The development of the Newcastle Bulk Terminal is a key component in this strategy, as is the development of a container terminal.”

Design work has begun for the project, which will combine Kooragang berth 2 and 3.

Fertiliser, meals, alumina, magnetite, cement and bulk liquid commodities are among the items that frequently pass through berth 2 and 3 – the busiest common user berths at the port.

The new terminal, which includes the crane ship unloader and wharf upgrades, is expected to be operational by December, 2019.

Mobile infrastructure will be brought in to unload ships during construction and Downer EDI will perform the electrical work for the upgrades.

Kerman has built major infrastructure at ports across Australia, including Whyalla, Port Kembla and Bunbury.

Business development development director James Rowdon said the new infrastructure would be a “much quicker solution” for vessels unloading at Newcastle.

The Perth-based firm’s CEO Chris Kerman said German company Tenova/Takraf had been enlisted to develop a ship unloader that suited Newcastle’s requirements, as part of Kerman’s design.

Port executive operations and infrastructure manager Keith Wilks said the project was a significant investment in the future of bulk handling.

“The Newcastle Bulk Terminal will deliver best practice in safety and environmental management, while driving efficiency and maximising trade growth,” he said.

“The new equipment will deliver on both fronts, providing state-of-the-art environmental capabilities and delivering faster unloading to enable customers to access the berth quicker, reducing vessel turnaround times and moving more cargo across the berth.”

