Port of Oakland creates new position to enhance public engagement

The Port of Oakland named Matt Davis Chief Public Engagement Officer (CPEO). The newly created role will bring the divisions of Communications, Governmental Affairs and Social Responsibility under one roof.

Mr. Davis currently leads the Port’s Governmental Affairs Division and will assume his new position in addition to his current duties.

“I am honored and grateful to take on this new leadership role at the Port of Oakland,” said Chief Public Engagement Officer Matt Davis. “Bringing together our talented communications, governmental affairs and social responsibility teams will better align us on key projects and enhance Port outreach and communications with our stakeholders, including neighboring communities and elected officials.”

Mr. Davis joined the Port of Oakland in 2004 and has served in various leadership roles advocating for Port development projects and policies. Mr. Davis became the Director of Governmental Affairs in 2015.

During his tenure at the Port, Matt Davis has led teams that have helped to secure significant government funding for major Port initiatives, including those moving the Port forward on its road to zero emissions. Mr. Davis will continue to serve as a liaison with federal, state and local elected and appointed officials.

Before joining the Port of Oakland, Mr. Davis was a legislative aide to a former minority leader of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. His past work includes economic and workforce development with two nonprofits in Baltimore, Maryland, including service with AmeriCorps VISTA, a program designed to build capacity for nonprofits and public agencies in underserved communities.

Mr. Davis holds a Master of Public Policy degree from the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the same institution.

Source: Port of Oakland