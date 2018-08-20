Port of Oakland gives $70,000 to develop eco-jobs workforce

The Port of Oakland has given $70,000 to a local non-profit to prepare local workers for careers in the environmental construction trades.

The money is going to Oakland-based Rising Sun Energy Center which has a track record of helping low-income adults get jobs in the construction, energy efficiency, and solar industries. The Port said the grant will address the need for future labor needs related to Port development projects.

“The Port is excited to work with Rising Sun Energy Center as we continue to expand our community partnerships to prepare local residents for careers in construction,” said Port of Oakland Social Responsibility Division Director Amy Tharpe. “They specialize in developing a sustainable workforce pipeline into eco-friendly industries.”

Through a project labor agreement, contractors working with the Port of Oakland agree to pay into a Social Justice Trust fund that supports workforce development. Each year, the Port selects a non-profit to receive the funds. Past recipients include: Cypress Mandela Training Center, Youth Employment Partnership and the West Oakland Job Resource Center.

Since 1999, the Port’s Social Justice Trust Fund has awarded approximately $560,000 to local workforce development centers to prepare individuals for construction careers. This has translated into $5.3 million in earnings by local workers, the Port said.

“We look forward to working with the Port to provide good-paying local jobs,” said Rising Sun Energy Center Executive Director Jodi Pincus. “Our eco-literacy trainings will prepare workers for jobs that are currently in demand.”

Source: Port of Oakland