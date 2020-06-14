Port of Québec deep-water terminal project – More than 100 import-export companies support the development of Laurentia Français

More than one hundred companies have given their support to the development of Laurentia, the Port of Québec’s deep-water container terminal project, which will create a new economical supply chain for Quebec and Eastern Canadian importers and exporters, enabling them to gain efficient access to international markets in Asia and Europe.

The Quebec Container Terminal, operated by Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) and Canadian National (CN), will open in early 2024 and will provide shippers with improved access to traditional markets in Europe and the Mediterranean as well expanding markets in Southeast Asia.

In addition to becoming the most ecological and technologically advanced facility in North America, the terminal will offer import-export companies faster transportation times and more competitive rates than those currently offered by other ports on the east coast of the United States operating in the deep-water seaport and large container ship markets.

HPH, the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of 52 ports spanning 27 countries, and CN, an established transportation network providing access to the heart of North American industry, are making a stake, together with the Port of Québec, on Québec City becoming a new intermodal and transportation hub through the establishment of an essential supply chain. The port location and the Quebec Container Terminal offer critical responses to changing trends taking place in today’s shipping industry. The Laurentia Project includes a wharf with a 16-metre water depth, capacity to accommodate 13,000 TEU container ships and a direct connection to a high-performance rail transportation network that can reach one hundred million North American consumers.

Quotes

“As a food logistics solution provider designed to meet the needs of the food and the retail industries, Congebec must be able to count on a solid, efficient and reliable logistics chain to conduct its commercial operations. By bringing together all these factors, Laurentia proves to be a solution of choice in proximity to our company that will allow us to achieve significant economies of scale.”

– Nicholas-P. Pedneault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Congebec

“The Association québécoise de l’industrie de la pêche (AQIP) has 54 members, including 32 industrial and 22 associate members, and represents more than 90% of the marine product volume processed in Quebec. AQIP members are engaged with several international markets, particularly in Asia. Laurentia will save our businesses significant amounts of transportation time and improve the competitiveness of our businesses.”

– Bill Sheehan, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Association québécoise de l’industrie de la pêche

“As a result of looking toward international markets, Breton Tradition 1944 Inc. and its subsidiaries, the North American leader in the production of natural and organic pork, have commercial relationships with various companies around the world. This new maritime infrastructure will allow companies like ours to take full advantage of an improved and competitive intermodal transportation chain.”

– Vincent Breton, President & CEO, Breton Tradition 1944

“Resolute’s long-term export requirements are based on a modern and cost efficient supply chain. International markets are very competitive, and the Quebec City Big Ship Container Port will provide exporters as well as consumers access to bigger ships and trains, providing important efficiencies.”

– Karen Roach, Vice-President Pulp & Paper Business Optimization, Resolute Forest Products

Quotes from HPH, CN, Port de Québec

“With Laurentia, the Québec City region will act as a hub for intelligent intermodal transportation across North America. To have already received the support of a hundred import-export companies is further tangible proof of the need for Laurentia in the Québec City region, but also for our province and our country. The players who are supporting us recognize the major benefits that Laurentia brings to their commercial activities.”

– Mario Girard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Québec Port Authority

“Hutchison Ports is pleased to partner with the Québec Port Authority and CN Rail to develop the Québec container terminal in support of the Laurentia vision. Québec City will become Hutchison Ports’ gateway to the East coast of North America. With its fully intermodal deep-water port, its strategic location to reach the Midwest market, and the strong support shown by the local authorities, the Québec project has all the attributes to be successful in this highly important market.”

– Clemence Cheng, Executive Director Hutchison Ports

“CN is proud to support Laurentia. This project ties into CN’s unique transcontinental railroad that spans three coasts, providing import and export companies with access to markets across Canada and the US Midwest. This will encourage growth and economic development, creating jobs and supporting the recovery of the economy while enabling supply chains and providing new options for the movement of consumer goods.”

– Jean-Jacques Ruest, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian National

About Laurentia

Thanks to a joint $775 million investment by Hutchison Ports, CN, and the Port of Québec, Laurentia will be home to the deepest container terminal with the greenest environmental characteristics in North America. It will provide the fastest and most cost-effective access to markets on the North American continent by opening a new maritime highway between Southeast Asia and the Port of Québec starting in 2024.

Creator of 7,000 direct, indirect and spinoff jobs in Canada (equivalent to 1,750 full-time jobs/year) during its construction from 2021 to 2024, and more than 1,000 direct (highly paid), indirect and spinoff jobs in Canada once activity starts, the Laurentia project will increase and secure the supply and export chain for Québec and the rest of the country.

Source: Port Of Quebec