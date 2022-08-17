Port of Roenne A/S is certified according to the UN’s global goals as the first port in Denmark

Port of Roenne A/S has raised the bar in the work with the green transition. It has succeeded in becoming Denmark’s first port to be certified according to the UN’s global goals.

The global certification company DNV has already certified the port in Roenne within four standards: quality, working environment, environment, and social responsibility.

Now Port of Roenne A/S is raising the bar in the work with the green transition and is also being certified within the UN’s global goals.

– Social responsibility is a completely natural part of our way of running a port. We listen to and collaborate with our stakeholders, and we do our best to deliver the best and most flexible service, while at the same time creating a framework for growth on Bornholm and in Denmark, says Lars Nordahl Lemvigh, CEO of Port of Roenne A/S.

The port is the first in Denmark that has been certified following the implementation of the UN’s Global Goals – also called the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

– Port of Roenne A/S leads the way not only by working integrated with the UN’s global goals in their way of developing and operating the port. They are now also certified, so they can show the outside world that their efforts are not just about pins in their suits and logo mats. The certification shows that they put action behind their words. It is well done and forward-looking, and certainly something other companies will follow in the coming years, now that it has been decided to develop an international standard for certification in the UN’s Global Goals, says Kåre Appel Weng, sales manager at DNV Business Assurance in Denmark.

Source: Port of Roenne