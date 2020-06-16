Port of Rotterdam Authority and Feyenoord extend partnership

Last Friday, Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, and Jan van Merwijk, Managing Director of Stadion Feijenoord, met to renew the collaboration between their two organisations for another five seasons.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority’s association with Feyenoord goes back many years. And all this time, the Port Authority has also maintained a Business Unit at the club. The Port Authority cherishes the close ties that exist between the city and the port. It is constantly looking for new opportunities to make a valuable contribution to the local business climate. The continuation of PoR’s Business Unit at Feyenoord for another five-year term is a good example – particularly in these challenging times.

Feyenoord published the following interview with Allard Castelein in connection with the recent signing of the partnership contract.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam