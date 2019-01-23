Port of Rotterdam Authority and Rotterdam Port Promotion Council renew collaboration

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Rotterdam Port Promotion Council (RPPC) will once again be prolonging their partnership for another four-year term. This was announced by RPPC Chair Steven Lak and Port Authority CEO Allard Castelein during the RPPC New Year’s breakfast reception. A delighted Allard Castelein: “We have been working together for many years. Time and time again, it becomes clear that one of the most effective ways to promote the port of Rotterdam for RPPC and Rotterdam’s port and industrial community is by working together. By continuing to pool our strengths, we are able to attract new cargo flows to Rotterdam and maintain our position as the smartest and cleanest port.” Steven Lak is pleased with the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s faith in the partnership: “We are proud to contribute on behalf of our members, and in collaboration with the Port Authority, to the expansion of this wonderful port.”

RPPC: Promoting and connecting the port’s business community

RPPC brings its members in touch with parties involved in cargo transport all over the world through promotional trips, trade fairs and networking events – and raises the port of Rotterdam’s profile in the process. Besides organising events of more general interest, RPPC also regularly holds meetings that focus on specific markets or sectors. For example, RPPC recently founded communities dedicated to the Offshore and Breakbulk sectors.

Source: Port of Rotterdam