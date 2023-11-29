Port of Rotterdam Authority appoints Ulrich Reuter as representative in North Rhine-Westphalia

From 1 December, Ulrich Reuter will represent the Port of Rotterdam in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. He thereby succeeds Wolfgang Hönemann who held the position for the past five years and recently retired.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is an important hinterland region for the port of Rotterdam. The Port of Rotterdam Authority has agreements with several ports in North Rhine-Westphalia on optimising logistics connections, digitalisation and energy transition.

Reuter has a background in publishing and politics. Among other things, he was a member of the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia for several years, where he mainly dealt with infrastructure and logistics. In the near future, German policy around the energy transition may have a major impact on laws and regulations and thus on the infrastructural and logistical connections between Rotterdam and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ulrich Reuter will be the contact person for the industry, industry associations, authorities, carriers, operators, shippers and forwarders in the state. Representing the Port of Rotterdam, Reuter will focus on further network expansion in the region especially in local politics.

‘We welcome the arrival of Ulrich Reuter. With his extensive network and political experience, he will make an important contribution to strengthening the relationship with our partners in North Rhine-Westphalia. Especially in the field of digitalisation and energy transition, it is important to work together and share our knowledge and expertise to overcome common challenges’ said Matthijs van Doorn, Vice President Commercial of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Source: Port of Rotterdam