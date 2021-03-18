Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS

KWS – a subsidiary of the VolkerWessels group – will be performing major maintenance on Reeweg and the Reeweg Viaduct near Rotterdam, Heijplaat in the holiday period running from late June to the end of August 2021. This work is required to keep the road and viaduct, both of which see heavy use, in proper condition. To minimise nuisance for road users, work on the road has been planned during weekends.

Reeweg is connected with the A15 motorway and forms the access route to the Waal- en Eemhaven port area, the residential area of Heijplaat and the Distripark Eemhaven estate. These areas will remain accessible throughout the entire maintenance period. Work has been planned for the section of Reeweg between its intersection with Waalhavenweg/Waalhavenzuidzijde and the intersection of Willem Barentszstraat and Abel Tasmanstraat (Distripark Eemhaven).

KWS

KWS is a leading player in the construction of infrastructure. It is a subsidiary of VolkerWessels, an international and broad group of companies that jointly handle every aspect of the construction industry. KWS is also involved in the renovation of the Circuit Zandvoort racetrack.

Source: Port of Rotterdam