Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM

RDM Rotterdam, the former shipyard of the Rotterdam Droogdok Maatschappij, is a place for a new generation of port companies. Innovative manufacturing companies, start-ups and scale-ups can do business here in a unique environment.

Het Magazijn at RDM Rotterdam, a multifunctional business complex comprising a total of four shell business premises with a spectacular view of the Nieuwe Maas, offers space for production companies for the city and port of the future. René Schmitt, business manager Port of Rotterdam Authority real estate: ‘Successful entrepreneurship requires good start-up and growth space and that is what we offer here. Together with other innovative entrepreneurs and educational institutions, we are creating a climate at RDM that stimulates cooperation and entrepreneurship.’

Rotterdam Makers District

Together with M4H Rotterdam, RDM Rotterdam forms the Rotterdam Makers District. Here, innovative entrepreneurs, educational institutions and pioneers work together on digitisation, the energy transition and the new manufacturing industry. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is developing Het Magazijn here to stimulate the growth of these developments.

Source: Port of Rotterdam