Port of Rotterdam Authority intensifies activities in India

By signing two Memorandums of Understanding, appointing a Representative Office in India and supporting the establishment of a maritime university in collaboration with educational institutions in Rotterdam, the Port of Rotterdam Authority is intensifying its joint activities with parties in India. ‘As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India is investing heavily in the development of seaports, industrial areas and hinterland connections. That makes India an interesting partner in the field of trade, maritime industry and education but also in the field of digital developments and innovations,’ is the analysis from Rene van der Plas, the head of Port of Rotterdam International.

Growing role of India in maritime trade

The priorities of the current government are to improve the ‘ease of doing business’ and to encourage manufacturing industry through the ‘Make-in-India programme’. India ships about 95% of its trade volume overseas. Its strategic location and long coastline with important international trade routes make India an important maritime country.

‘Rotterdam already has a strong position in trade with India but we think there is still plenty of potential to enhance our profile in the market and increase our market share , particularly through growth in retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive accessories, and chemicals and pharmaceuticals,’ explains Emile Hoogsteden, the director of Breakbulk and Logistics Containers.

Representative office with Broekman Logistics India

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has been active in India for a number of years, and those activities include consultancy assignments and attracting cargo. By appointing Broekman Logistics as the Representative Team in India, the Port of Rotterdam Authority hopes to develop its international activities further. This will involve consultancy assignments, selling of digital products, attracting investments and promoting maritime trade flows between India and Europe via Rotterdam.

Broekman Logistics India, operating in India since 2006, has started its activities as a Representative in October 2019. With sixteen offices in India, it has a strong presence in all major ports and trading cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata. The local knowledge and the network in India provides added value which can be used to further intensify joint activities with parties in India.

Memorandum of Understanding

In addition to working with Broekman Logistics India, the Port Authority will sign two Memorandums of Understanding during the trade mission and state visit to India: one with the Maharashtra Maritime Board and one with the state government of Kerala.

Both agreements are for consultancy assignments relating to maritime and logistics and the digital transition. The MoUs will complement the existing agreement between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Gujarat Maritime Board.

Foundation of maritime university in Gujarat

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is also supporting the Erasmus University Rotterdam and the Dutch Shipping & Transport College, for providing consultancy services related to the establishment of a maritime university in Gujarat.

Source: Port of Rotterdam