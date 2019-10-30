Port of Rotterdam Authority scales back Brexit measures

Following recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has again put its preparatory measures for a No-Deal Brexit on hold. The reason is the agreement reached yesterday by member states of the European Union and the United Kingdom on a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.

In concrete terms, this means that, effective from today, the buffer parking locations for trucks will again be dismantled. This parking was intended for trucks that, as a consequence of Brexit, did not have their papers in order. An overview of the temporary buffer parking locations can be found here.