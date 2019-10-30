Port of Rotterdam Authority scales back Brexit measures
Following recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has again put its preparatory measures for a No-Deal Brexit on hold. The reason is the agreement reached yesterday by member states of the European Union and the United Kingdom on a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.
In concrete terms, this means that, effective from today, the buffer parking locations for trucks will again be dismantled. This parking was intended for trucks that, as a consequence of Brexit, did not have their papers in order. An overview of the temporary buffer parking locations can be found here.
Extension does not mean annulment. Although the Brexit extension offers perspectives for an orderly departure of the United Kingdom from the EU, a No-Deal Brexit on 31 January 2020 remains a possibility. The Port of Rotterdam Authority will therefore continue to stress that exporters and importers need to pre-alert their cargo digitally via PortBase. PortBase is the digital solution in Dutch ports to ensure that cargo can be transported quickly via Dutch ports even after Brexit.
Source: Port of Rotterdam Authority