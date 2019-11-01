Port of Rotterdam Authority signs MoU with Polish port

In the presence of Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for a more intensive partnership between the Port of Rotterdam and the Polish Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority. The partnership will focus on consultancy, hinterland connections, strategy and digitisation.

4 million tonnes of Polish freight via Rotterdam

Cooperation between Poland and the Netherlands goes back a long way. The value of trade between the Netherlands and Poland was 11 billion euros in 2008 and this increased to 22 billion euros in 2018.

In the Port of Rotterdam, over 4 million tonnes of freight are shipped to and from Poland every year. This makes Poland an even more important partner for now and the future.

Source: Port of Rotterdam