Port of Rotterdam gets its own representative in Hamburg

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has appointed Mr Michiel Messchaert (1955) as representative of the Port of Rotterdam Authority in Hamburg. Messchaert, a Dutchman, who has already lived and worked in Hamburg for twenty years, will be the personal contact for shipping offices, shippers, forwarders, operators, carriers, industry, authorities and organisations in the Hamburg region.

As Rotterdam Representative, Messchaert will focus on the further expansion of relations in the region and represent the interests of the port of Rotterdam. Messchaert has over 37 years of experience in the field of deep sea carriers and forwarders.

Prior to joining the Port of Rotterdam Authority, he was Global Commercial Director Air & Ocean at JCL Logistics. Messchaert started his career at the Nedlloyd Group, from where he moved to Hamburg in 1999 after holding various management positions. In Germany’s largest port city, he was responsible for the Germany organisation of P&O Nedlloyd. Since 2006, Messchaert held the position of Director Key Client Management at the Maersk shipping company.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam