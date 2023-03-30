Port of Rotterdam gets PERS-certified for the fifth time

ESPO congratulates Port of Rotterdam for being recertified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). Port of Rotterdam is a long-standing member of the EcoPorts network, having joined in 2004, and is now certified for the fifth time under the PERS.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “It is very important for the EcoPorts network to have Europe’s number one port participating and engaging. Applying for certification for such a big port complex is a big effort. Congratulations to the Port and to those getting the file ready for recertification.”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “We are very happy to once again congratulate the Port of Rotterdam on their recertification with EcoPorts PERS. As the largest port in Europe, and one of the leaders in environmental management and sustainability, their PERS certification is testament to the continued relevance and added value of PERS as a crucial environmental management tool for different types of ports. We look forward to having Rotterdam continue their sustainability efforts as a member of the EcoPorts Network.

Resianne Dekker, Manager Policy & Planning, Environmental Management at the Port of Rotterdam with Valter Selén and Isabelle Ryckbost

PERS (Port Environmental Review System) is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 102 ports from 25 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 32 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: Port of Rotterdam