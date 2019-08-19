Port of Rotterdam : Growth

With a new transhipment record for the first six months of 2019 – 240.7 million tonnes, or a 3.4% increase compared to 2018 – the port of Rotterdam is very busy. The offshore sector also made a significant contribution to the maritime activity. 440 offshore vessels, ranging from crane vessels to jack up rigs and from heavy cargo vessels to work/repair vessels, have entered the Maasmond in the past six months.

The number of about 75 monthly ‘port calls’ by vessels for the offshore sector is likely to continue to grow in the second half of the year. Activities in the field of offshore wind are increasing sharply and there is also a slight increase in the field of oil & gas. Traffic to and from Sif Maasvlakte, HSM Offshore, ROG, Damen Verolme and further inland, Royal IHC and Damen, continues to improve. Throughout 2018, more than 700 offshore vessels called at Rotterdam.

Source: Port of Rotterdam