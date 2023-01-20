Port of Rotterdam: Nextlogic moves to standard service provision

The port of Rotterdam officially started using integrated planning to handle inland container shipping. Following an intensive pilot phase, inland shipping companies, terminals and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have given Nextlogic the go ahead. Using Nextlogic will enable faster handling of inland vessels in the port and terminals to optimise the use of their quays.

Integrated planning involves barge operators forwarding port call, rotation and cargo information to Nextlogic in advance for each inland vessel. Terminals do the same for the available quay capacity. Nextlogic compares this information and creates the optimal schedule for all parties. The planning is optimised automatically 24/7. Around 60 percent of the port of Rotterdam’s total inland shipping volume is currently already planned through Nextlogic. Four deep sea terminals and fifteen barge operators are taking part. A fifth deep sea terminal, the first empty depots and other barge operators are also preparing to connect to Nextlogic.

Sijbrand Pot, Interim Director of Nextlogic, stated: ‘I’m delighted that barge operators, terminals and we, as Nextlogic, have jointly managed to progress this integrated planning to a standard service. It is an important milestone in this port-wide innovation project. Together with all parties involved, the ultimate goal is to achieve a more transparent, efficient port that benefits everyone.’

Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority: ‘Nextlogic’s integrated planning for inland container shipping is a perfect example of innovative digital chain cooperation. This cooperation enables us to create a better balance between coast and hinterland and establish a more balanced logistics system. It makes the port of Rotterdam smarter, more sustainable and, therefore, more attractive for clients.’

Maira van Helvoirt, from Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland (KBN): ‘Nextlogic is an important unifying element in the port & container barge community. After more than 40 years of bilateral agreements with terminals and depots, this is the start of a completely new way of working for operators and shippers.’

Thijs van den Heuvel, board member of VITO, the Association of Dutch Inland Terminal Operators: ‘For VITO, integrated planning is the route to optimal productivity for everyone in the port of Rotterdam. The more parties join in the coming period, the better Nextlogic will become.’

Rob Bagchus, Chairman of VRTO, the Association of Rotterdam Terminal Operators on behalf of the participating terminals: ‘Around 40 per cent of the hinterland transport of Rotterdam’s container terminals takes place via inland shipping. Integral planning helps both inland shipping and the terminals make optimal use of the available capacity for efficient handling of this inland shipping.’

Vince Tunzi, Chairperson of HCRA, the umbrella body for depots and container repair companies: ‘The introduction of Nextlogic is an exciting, new development for our members. The first depot is currently getting ready to join. After what we’ve seen and heard in the market, we’re expecting integrated planning to offer a lot of benefits.’

