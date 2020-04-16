Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Port of Rotterdam offers sufficient storage space for goods and containers

Port of Rotterdam offers sufficient storage space for goods and containers

in Port News 16/04/2020

The port of Rotterdam and its hinterland continue to offer sufficient space for the storage of goods and containers during the corona crisis.

Nevertheless, the pandemic is expected to extend the average storage term for various cargo types as a consequence of lower production and consumption. The available space is offered by a variety of parties. Read on for further information about companies in the port of Rotterdam
Source: Port Of Rotterdam

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software