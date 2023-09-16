Port of Salalah facilitates new sea-air logistics solution via Oman

APM Terminals, which holds a 30% share in the Port of Salalah, has teamed up to offer an Sea-Air logistics solution via Oman for cargo moving from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Cairo Egypt.

The new multi-modal service will reduce transit times by an estimated 20-40% compared to traditional east-west trade routes, and could deliver a cost saving of 10-20% compared to pure Air Freight solution.

The innovative venture is unlocking tomorrow’s potential today through integrated logistics solutions for customers. Time and cost savings make the move ‘pivotal’ according to the CEO of the Port of Salalah, Keld Mosgaard Christensen.

‘’This achievement is the outcome of our joint endeavours to revolutionize Salalah into a Multi-Modal Supply Chain Hub as part of the Salalah Value Proposition initiative. It marks a significant milestone and a pivotal moment for all of us,” he said.

Multiple benefits

The Port of Salalah, which is fully managed by APM Terminals, offers multiple service products, including a hub solution to connect new and emerging markets, making Oman a perfect gateway to the rest of the world.

Oman is increasingly becoming an important hub for logistics, due to the strategic location of its seaports and airports and a strong presence of network catering to customers regionally and globally.

Strong partnership

The intermodal collaboration – forged between A.P. Moller – Maersk, Port of Salalah, and Oman Airports Management Company – means customers will get prioritised bookings, loading and stowage, clearances and airlifting.

Source: APM Terminals