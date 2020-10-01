Port Of Sines Presents Strategic Plan 2020-2030

APS Board of Directors presented the Strategic Options for the next ten years, a session headed by Pedro Nuno Santos, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing and Hugo Santos Mendes, Deputy Secretary of State for Communications.

Based on three Strategic Axes, whose main objective is to strengthen centrality and connectivity based on a network management or system coordination model, and a firm commitment to environmental and social sustainability, this Strategic Plan aims to make Sines a Port to the World, bringing the World to the Port while preparing it for an increasingly modern, innovative, digital and efficient future.

Having as strategic goals the capture of Iberian cargo to achieve a 3% share in the total foreign trade, expand the activity of ZILS / ZAL and ensure that new economic activities contribute more than 40% to the handling of the port, as well as how to achieve leadership in stakeholder satisfaction with regard to the attributes of “internal connectivity”, “cost / price” and “hinterland”, the Port of Sines sets the bar on excellence, based on a value proposition with a vision for the future.

APS’ CEO, José Luís Cacho, opened the session, setting the tone for the challenges that shape the horizon of the Port of Sines in a decade that will be marked by economy decarbonization and an increasing digitalization of the global world, and the maritime-port sector in particular.

Pedro Nuno Santos closed the session by highlighting the important role of Sines as a driving force to industrialization, namely through investments at the ZILS, contributing to the enrichment of the country, while noting that infrastructures such as the Port of Sines should always be placed at the service of Portugal and the Portuguese, leveraging the growth of the economy, generating employment and wealth for all.

Click here to watch the video of the event.

Source: Port of Sines