Port Of Sines Receives Tanker Powered By LNG

On April 26, the Port of Sines received the vessel “Eagle Brasília”, a dual-fuel Aframax, which has the particularity of being powered by LNG – Liquefied Natural Gas. In fact, the use of this fuel in tankers is very rare, particularly with regard to ships carrying petroleum products.

On this trip, the ship “Eagle Brasilia”, coming from the port of Sullom Voe, in the United Kingdom, docked at the Liquid Bulk Terminal to unload 100 thousand tons of crude to the Sines refinery. The ship has a total length of 250 meters and is approximately 44 meters wide, with a maximum draft of 15.1 meters.

The use of natural gas as a transition energy for renewable energies, since it has less impact on the environment, has been pointed out as an alternative and is already the fuel used by some of the new ships, from the RoRo-Pax (ferries), to container ships and tankers.

It should be recalled that Sines was recently the stage for the first supply of bunker fuel to ships, using LNG (in the TTS – Truck to ship mode), carried out in Mainland Portugal, which attests to the capacity of this port infrastructure to guarantee this type of operations. Also located in Sines is the only terminal in the country dedicated to handle Liquefied Natural Gas.

Source: Port of Sines