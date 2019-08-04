Port of Stockton Achieves Green Marine Environmental Certification

The Port of Stockton in San Joaquin Valley has achieved certification from Green Marine, the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. Certification recognizes the Port of Stockton’s commitment to continuously reducing its environmental footprint.

Green Marine Executive Director David Bolduc presented Port of Stockton’s Director of Environmental and Public Affairs Jeff Wingfield with the official certificate at Green Marine’s annual conference held in Cleveland.

“The Port of Stockton joined Green Marine in October 2018 to further demonstrate our commitment to protecting the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, which provides drinking water for two-thirds of California as well as crucial habitat for countless fish, birds and other wildlife. We wholeheartedly believe that environmental stewardship can and should go hand in hand with the continued expansion of our regional and global operations,” said Port of Stockton Director Richard Aschieris.

“The Port of Stockton exemplifies the type of forward-thinking and responsible operation that Green Marine recognizes with its certification. We commend them for achieving certification just months after signing up, and look forward to playing a role in their continued progress,” said David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director.

Green Marine offers a step-by-step roadmap for port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines and shipyard managers to voluntarily and measurably reduce their environmental impact. The comprehensive program addresses key environmental issues using 12 performance indicators that include lowering air emissions, minimizing community impacts, and demonstrating environmental leadership.

Participants are required to benchmark their environmental performance annually using Green Marine’s self-evaluation guides, have their results verified every two years by an accredited, independent external reviewer, and agree to publication of their results in Green Marine’s annual Performance Report and online.

Source: Port of Stockton