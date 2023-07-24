Port of Tacoma accelerates net zero target by 10 years

The target will cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which includes direct emissions from the port’s buildings and vehicles, and the electricity purchased for port facilities. However, it does not cover Scope 3 emissions – the largest source of greenhouse gases. This category includes emissions from the third-party sources, such as cargo ships, drayage trucks, and facilities leased to private companies.

To achieve the decarbonisation target by 2040, the Port of Tacoma plans to invest in electric vehicles, replace natural gas with electricity in its buildings, and buy renewable fuels for its vehicles to replace fossil fuels.

“Implementing the net zero policy will require a number of multi-million-dollar projects, like the Administration Building Electric Vehicle Charging Station project that the commission authorized this February,” the Port of Tacoma states.

The port’s initiative is part of the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy, which aims to reduce GHG emissions from shipping and port operations. The Tacoma port is also a part of the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), which manages marine cargo operations in Seattle and Tacoma.

The Port of Seattle fixed a similar target of net-zero emissions by 2040, last year.

Source: Engine https://engine.online/