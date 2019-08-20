Port of Tallinn financial results for 2019 Q2 and 6 months

In the second quarter of 2019, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit of AS Tallinna Sadam increased. The revenue amounted to EUR 32.8 million, growing by 0.2% compared to the same period last year. The Group’s adjusted EBITDA was EUR 18.8 million in the second quarter, growing by 4.1% year-on-year. Net profit amounted to EUR 7.2 million.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn Group, the results of the second quarter were influenced by the growth of dry bulk cargo, mainly due to the launch of the dry bulk terminal by the new cargo operator PK Terminal and by recovery of the liquid bulk volumes to the last year’s level under conditions of continued strong competition. “In the second quarter, the number of passengers increased mainly due to the Tallinn-Helsinki route. At the end of June, Eckerö Line started operating on the Muuga-Vuosaari route with its vessel MS Finbo Cargo, which serves both trucks and vehicles and in addition, Tallink also started to serve passengers with vehicles on this route with its vessel Sea Wind. These events will have an impact on the Group’s financial results mainly since the third quarter,” said Kalm. The biggest growth in revenue and profitability was generated by the ferries operating on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes and by the icebreaker Botnica due to the indexation of contractual fees and the increase of operational efficiency.

Supported by the growth in passenger and cargo volumes, half-year revenue made a slight recovery to EUR 61.4 million, reducing the 3%-drop in the first quarter caused by lower liquid cargo volume and scheduled maintenance of the passenger ships. Adjusted EBITDA remained at the previous year’s level due to lower operating expenses in the second quarter. The strong growth in net profit over in 6 months year-on-year was due to EUR 20.5 million lower dividend income tax expense in 2019.

In the second quarter, the investments also increased compared to the same period last year due to the reconstruction of the passenger terminal D, dredging works at the Paldiski South Harbour and the co-financing of the construction of Reidi road at the Old City Harbour.

The Management Board estimates that Tallinna Sadam will achieve the profit target set for 2019 and there will be no deviations from the dividend policy.

Source: Port of Tallinn