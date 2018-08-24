Port of Tallinn is announcing an auction for the equipment of the coal terminal in Muuga Harbour. New deadline 04.09.2018

Port of Tallinn is announcing an auction for the equipment of the coal terminal located in Muuga Harbor.

The equipment of the coal terminal located on registered immovables no. 10033802 (Harju County, Jõelähtme Rural Municipality, Uusküla, Nuudi tee 81 // 83 // Hoidla tee 10 // 12) and no. 13352702 (Harju County, Jõelähtme Rural Municipality, Uusküla, Muuga Harbour 309) that belong to AS Tallinna Sadam constitute the object of the auction. The list of the objects of auction is included in the Annex to this Notice of Auction. In order to assess the exact composition, condition and works necessary for the dismantling of the object of auction, tenderers have the right to examine the objects in the location of the coal terminal.

Deadline for the auction 04.09.2018 11 am.

Source: Port of Tallinn