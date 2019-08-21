Port of Tallinn named as one of Europe’s best in first ever ‘Ones to Watch’ list

Port of Tallinn has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions.

Port of Tallinn was chosen as it demonstrates exceptional achievement and reflects the programme’s core values of innovation, success and ethics. From 18 award categories Port of Tallinn participates in the category Award for Business Innovation with turnover of €26-150 million.

According to Port of Tallinn’s CEO Valdo Kalm the company is happy about the recognition. “We’re proud to see that our efforts in becoming the most innovative port on the shores of the Baltic sea were recognized by one of world’s largest business competitions European Business Awards. Our digital document system, automatic traffic management solution Smart Port and air monitoring system e-Noses are only few recent examples of our innovative solutions that help to make our business more effective by saving time and protecting the environment.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said that the companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe. “The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

Companies on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion-euro businesses.

Port of Tallinn will now have the chance to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year’s European Business Awards to become a National Winner in their country. The final 18 European winners will be announced in December 2019. The awards will be given out for the 12th time.

This year 56 Estonian companies were elected to the prestigious ‘Ones to Watch’ list of the European Business Awards.



Source: Port of Tallinn