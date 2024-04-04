Port Of Tanjung Pelepas Adds Five ULCV Quay Cranes From Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries

Port of Tanjung Pelepas SdnBhd (PTP), a joint venture between the MMC Group and APM Terminals, announced today a recent signing of an agreement with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC) for the purchase of five (5) Ultra Large Container Vessel (ULCV) Quay Cranes.

The agreement was formalised during a ceremony held at PTP, with PTP’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hardiman, and ZPMC’s Vice President, Celilia Shen presiding over the signing.

PTP’s Chairman, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, expressed his confidence in the partnership, highlighting ZPMC’s well-established reputation in port equipment manufacturing.

He emphasised the strategic significance of the acquisition, stating that these advanced cranes represent a critical step in PTP’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class capabilities and services to its customers and all other stakeholders.

“This latest investment in equipment emphasises PTP’s dedication to efficiently handle the rising volume of containerised cargo at its terminal, ultimately strengthening regional trade dynamics,” said Tan Sri Che Khalib.

Echoing these sentiments, Mark Hardiman reiterated the importance of this purchase within PTP’s comprehensive equipment modernisation strategy.

“The acquisition of these five ULCV quay cranes symbolises a significant expansion of capacity and upgrade of our equipment and facilities. This development marks a crucial advancement in PTP’s steadfast dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction by delivering enhanced capabilities and services. These technologically advanced machines will substantially augment PTP’s ability to enhance terminal efficiency and port-related activities, effectively managing the escalating volume of containerized cargo and facilitating swift and seamless regional trade while upholding the highest safety standards.”

“While PTP fortifies its operational capabilities, we remain firmly committed to our sustainability goals. The acquisition of these new cranes adheres to standards and guidelines that align with PTP’s adherence to the Paris Agreement and our commitment to environmentally responsible practices,” said Hardiman, adding that PTP’s ongoing efforts towards achieving a targeted 45% reduction in emissions by 2030 remains a critical aspect of its sustainability agenda.

On behalf of ZPMC, Shen conveyed ZPMC’s appreciation for PTP’s trust and affirmed their commitment to a timely delivery of the equipment. She highlighted the company’s pride in partnering with PTP, emphasizing ZPMC’s dedication to delivering innovative and reliable port equipment solutions.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) is China’s largest and the world’s largest manufacturers of cranes and large steel structures.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world top container ports, in throughput terms.

Source: Port of Tanjung Pelepas