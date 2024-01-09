Port Of Tanjung Pelepas Appoints Mark Hardiman As New Chief Executive Officer

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, today announced the appointment of Mark Hardiman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 2nd January 2024.

Mark Hardiman will succeed Marco Neelsen, who steps down from the role after seven (7) successful years at the helm since 2016.

Mark Hardiman was formerly the Chief Executive Officer at Port of Salalah, Oman.

Mark brings a wealth of experience and expertise to PTP, having held various leadership positions as Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director at Khalifa Bin Salman Port, Bahrain, and General Manager for the Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) Region under the APM Terminals Regional Office Dubai, U.A.E.

Mark is well-known for his passion for people, purpose, and results, and has a proven track record of success in port management, with a strong dedication to safety and success in complex situations including with governments, and at ministerial level for issues such as concession negotiations.

Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, PTP Chairman in a statement, remarked PTP is delighted to welcome Mark as PTP’s new Chief Executive, after an extensive, global search.

“Mark is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivery in the global port, maritime and logistics industry. PTP is looking forward to Mark realising the full potential of PTP as one of the leading regional transshipment hubs in the Straits of Malacca which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Mark Hardiman expressed his excitement about joining PTP and leading the company into its next chapter.

“I am honoured to be part of PTP, an established regional transshipment hub with a long and successful track record in the industry. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the team and am confident in our ability to achieve our growth plans and further cement our strong relations with our clients.”

Port of Tanjung Pelepas is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world’s top container ports.

Source: Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP)