Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks deals for 11 ULCV capacity quay cranes

Port of Tanjung Pelepas SdnBhd (PTP), a joint venture between the MMC Group and APM Terminals in Malaysia, has signed an agreement with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd (ZPMC) for the purchase of five ultra large container vessel (ULCV) Quay Cranes. This follows on the heels of an agreement signed in February with Sany Marine Heavy Industry Co Ltd to procure six ULCV quay cranes.

The agreement was signed by PTP chief executive officer Mark Hardiman and ZPMC vice-president Celilia Shen.

PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the acquisition of these advanced cranes represented a critical step in PTP’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class capabilities and services to its customers and all other stakeholders.

“This latest investment in equipment emphasises PTP’s dedication to efficiently handle the rising volume of containerised cargo at its terminal, ultimately strengthening regional trade dynamics,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Hardiman said the purchase is important to PTP’s comprehensive equipment modernisation strategy.

Capacity expansion

“The acquisition of these five ULCV quay cranes symbolises a significant capacity expansion and upgrade of our equipment and facilities.

“This development marks a crucial advancement in PTP’s steadfast dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction by delivering enhanced capabilities and services,” he said.

He said these technologically advanced machines would substantially augment the port’s ability to enhance terminal efficiency and port-related activities, effectively managing the escalating volume of containerised cargo and facilitating swift and seamless regional trade while upholding the highest safety standards.

“While PTP fortifies its operational capabilities, we remain firmly committed to our sustainability goals.

45% reduction in emissions by 2030

“The acquisition of these new cranes adheres to standards and guidelines that align with PTP’s adherence to the Paris Agreement and our commitment to environmentally responsible practices,” he said.

He added that PTP’s ongoing efforts towards achieving a targeted 45 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 remained a critical aspect of the port’s sustainability agenda.

PTP is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually. The port is also ranked 15th among the world’s top container ports in throughput terms.

