Port Of Tanjung Pelepas Now Top 5 In Global Efficiency Ranking

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysia-based MMC Group and Netherlands-based APM Terminals, is now the fifth most efficient container port in the world.

According to the recently published 2023 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), PTP has risen from sixth place to the fifth ranked. PTP has also secured the top spot in the Southeast Asia region.

The CPPI, developed by The World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, is based on the most extensive dataset to date, covering 405 ports worldwide. It includes over 182,000 vessel calls, 238.2 million moves, and approximately 381 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the entire calendar year of 2023.

Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, PTP Chairman, commented, “Achieving this new World Top 5 title shows that PTP’s drive for enhanced safety, operational excellence and continuous improvement truly makes a difference, boosting our performance throughout the supply chain and enabling us to deliver the best service to our customers.”

“As the top performer in Southeast Asia, PTP not only reinforces our status as Malaysia’s busiest and largest transshipment hub, but also solidifies our position as a vital trade gateway for this entire region, even amidst today’s challenging global shipping environment.”

“This significant achievement is a testament to the remarkable tenacity of our people, and we are immensely proud of their efforts. It highlights our stability and unwavering commitment to serving our customers in the best possible way. I salute our hardworking employees for this outstanding accomplishment and extend my gratitude to all stakeholders who supported us,” Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh added.

Mark Hardiman, PTP Chief Executive Officer, emphasised, “This world ranking achievement is a significant milestone for PTP. Along with our various other accomplishments over time, it highlights PTP’s importance to the maritime sector, economic well-being, and trade for the global network.”

“Delivering such impressive results is crucial, especially in challenging times. We all need to go the extra mile to achieve operational excellence and high performance. We are immensely proud of our team’s dedication, which has earned us this prestigious ranking. Their tireless efforts ensure we deliver world-class services to our valued customers.”

“Equally important is our commitment to a clear business sustainability agenda. By aligning our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, safety policies and digitalisation strategy, we not only enhance efficiency and optimise operations, but also minimise our environmental impact. One significant target is our on-going efforts aimed at achieving a targeted 45% reduction in emissions by 2030, while we continue to strive for high performance.”

“PTP remains committed to innovation and efficiency. The port will continue to invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and our valuable workforce to strengthen our leadership in global container port operations,” Mark Hardiman added.

Port performance is measured by the efficiency of vessel turnaround time, known as Total Port Hours – the total duration from when a ship reaches the port limits, pilot station or anchorage zone, until it departs the berth after completing its cargo exchange. According to the CPPI report, PTP had 3,655 vessel calls and achieved an index score of 158.32 in 2023.

Recently, PTP announced a new operations milestone by becoming the first port in Malaysia to handle a record 1,077,747 TEUs in a single month without any congestion, for the month of May 2024.

