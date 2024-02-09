Port Of Tanjung Pelepas Sets New Shift Volume Records

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, secured another milestone when the terminal successfully set a new shift volume record with 13,725 quayside moves in a single 12 hours shift, breaking its own previous shift record of 13,700 moves set in 2023.

The latest milestone also enabled the terminal to set a new 24-hour movement record of 27,290 quayside moves or 43,664 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

Commenting on this achievement, Mark Hardiman, PTP Chief Executive Officer stated this latest milestone further underscores PTP’s position as the largest transshipment hub terminal in Malaysia.

“PTP’s strategic approach to continuously enhance efficiency and optimise its footprint has served tremendously in keeping the terminal’s competitive advantage in an increasingly competitive global market.”

“Our concerted efforts to grow are accompanied by significant emphasis on our port asset upgrades and infrastructure works aligned with our ESG agenda and digital strategy roadmap.”

“This achievement is not possible without the outstanding dedication and commitment from everyone to set up the right and sustainable business conditions to our day-to-day operations and focus in delivering best customer services to all stakeholders,” said Hardiman.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s largest transshipment hub with the capacity to handle 13 million TEUs annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world top container ports.

Source: Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP)