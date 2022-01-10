Port of Tanjung pepelas becomes No1 container terminal in Malaysia to surpass more than 11 million Teus throughput handling mark

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysian based MMC Group and Hague based APM Terminals created new milestone by becoming the first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 11 million TEUs throughput volume in a year, further strengthened PTP’s position as one of the top 15 global ports. The milestone was recorded on 25th December 2021 at approximately 10.00 am during the loading process at Maersk Amazon. PTP subsequently registered a total volume of 11.2 million TEUs at end of 2021, representing an increase of 14% growth in its yearly volume as compared to 9.8 million TEUs in 2020.

The final volume figure was revealed by Transport Minister, YB Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong, together with Johor State Chief Minister, YAB Dato’ Ir. Hasni Mohammad during an event organised by PTP today. During his speech, YB Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong remarked that MOT is proud of PTP’s latest and historic accomplishment and congratulated PTP for such an amazing achievement.

“At the time when other ports around the world are still reeling from the impact caused by various business and operational issues due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, rising freight costs, port congestions, vessel blockages, equipment and manpower shortages and many more, PTP has shown great resilience in navigating through these challenges.”

“The tremendous growth of PTP over the years has thus truly underlined the value of the maritime sector to Malaysia’s economic well-being and the importance of trade economy to the nation”.

“As Ports are essential contributors to Malaysia’s growing international trade, hence crucial to the prosperity of its trade-dependent economy, the Malaysia Government spares no efforts to continuously develop the industry by enhancing its capacity, developing human resources, ensuring the safety of ships and navigation, and continuously providing efficient ancillary services.” added him.

Dato’ Ir. Hasni Mohammad on the other hand shared that the Johor State Government is very pleased with the growth and contributions made by PTP since its inception in early 2000. “PTP has a very good track record not only in the local maritime and logistics industry but also for its success in developing the surrounding community, especially in the Gelang Patah area.”

“Not only PTP is equipped with modern and state-of-the-art terminal facilities, it has also given massive opportunity to the local community in terms of job opportunities and various other economic and social development spur.”

Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, PTP Chairman explained that the mutual understanding and smart business collaboration that PTP has nurtured with its customers and stakeholders, especially in ensuring transparency in operations and business have thus cushioned both sides from the downside scenario and impact of such challenges.

“By being agile and adaptive to changes in the industry and global market, PTP continuously implemented various strategic improvement initiatives and asset empowerment programmes. In 2021 for example, we continued our effort to optimise our current terminal footprint via the upgrading of our equipment fleet and utilising yard capacity, optimisation of system, as well as empowering digitisation and automation

efforts.”

“This programme encompasses the upgrading of our equipment fleets such as procuring more STS Quay Cranes and subsequently adding landside equipment like Electrified Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes and Prime Movers. Apart from that, the initiative also covers improving existing infrastructure and further enhancing our terminal efficiency and processes via the digitisation and automation efforts.”

“With the increase demand from our customers and our growth prospect, our primary focus now is to optimise our terminal footprint up to 15 million TEUs in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Goldner, Head of Asia Region at APM Terminals commented, “On behalf of APM Terminals, I would like to recognise this truly impressive achievement in very challenging circumstances. APM Terminals looks forward to working with our joint venture partner, customer base, and many important stakeholders to keep PTP at the forefront of the evolving needs of its customers.”

PTP recorded a string of record-breaking terminal performance throughout 2021 including successfully logging in the first annualise volume throughput of 10 million TEUs in November, becoming the first port in SEA to welcome world’s largest container vessel, EVERGREEN EVER ACE and world’s first and largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered containership named CMA CGM Jacques Saade.

Source: Port of Tanjung Pelepas