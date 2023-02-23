Port of Toronto Moves Record 2.3 Million Metric Tonnes of Cargo in 2022

The Port of Toronto moved more than 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2022, its highest recorded cargo levels in 18 years, and welcomed a record 41 cruise ships and more than 12,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal. This record year in marine imports and cruise ship activity highlights the important role the port plays in Toronto’s economic infrastructure for both tourism and trade.

The number of cargo ships visiting the Port of Toronto remained consistent in 2022, with 191 ships visiting the Port of Toronto and delivering a range of bulk, project and general cargo products totalling 2,346,724 metric tonnes – an 18-year high.

In addition to importing 547,000 metric tonnes of sugar from Central and South America to support Toronto’s food and beverage industry, the port moved more than 750,000 metric tonnes of salt – a 29 per cent increase over 2021. With construction in Canada’s largest city showing no signs of slowing down, the port moved 717,855 metric tonnes of cement, 106,533 metric tonnes of aggregate, and nearly 160,000 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar, which transited through the port to construction sites throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Cruising returned to the Great Lakes in 2022 following a two-year pandemic hiatus, and the Port of Toronto recorded its best year yet with a 13 per cent increase in cruise ship visits over 2019 and a record 41 ships carrying more than 12,000 passengers calling at its Cruise Ship Terminal.

The year 2023 will bring another record-breaking cruise ship season, with 54 ships expected to call between May and October, bringing more than 17,000 passengers to Toronto to enjoy all the city has to offer.

Through its mixed-use facilities, the Port also plays a role in supporting Toronto’s $2 billion film industry by providing a production hub for industry players such as Cinespace and Netflix. In 2022, PortsToronto and Cinespace Studios announced plans to develop a new studio facility in the Port of Toronto’s Marine Terminal 52 that will support Toronto’s vibrant film and television industry for years to come.

In addition to its economic impact, increased imports through the Port of Toronto has a positive impact on the environment given the 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo delivered by ship last year took approximately 57,000, 40-tonne trucks off Toronto’s congested roads and highways.

In 2022, PortsToronto and the City of Toronto commenced a major rehabilitation program to restore and revitalize the Ship Channel Lift Bridge, a vital piece of infrastructure supporting this supply chain.

“The Port of Toronto is a unique asset in the heart of Canada’s largest city and imports millions of tonnes of goods each year, from the cement needed for Toronto’s booming construction industry, to the sugar we put in our morning coffee,” said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto. “The Port of Toronto will continue to support our city’s key economic sectors for years to come as a favourite port of call among the growing number of Great Lakes cruising enthusiasts, and home to production studios that create some of our favourite television and film moments.”

Source: Port of Toronto