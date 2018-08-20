Port of Ust-Luga throughput in Jan-Jul down 4% to 56.27 million tonnes (details)

Total cargo traffic at Port of Ust-Luga in the January-July period of 2018 rose 4% year-on-year to 56,274,600 tonnes, the Baltic Ports Authority statistics showed.

Handling in the dry bulk segment increased by the same 4 percent to 20,418,000 tonnes. The volume includes 16,265,600 tonnes of coal and coke (-3%).

Liquid bulk volume decreased by 8% to 34,271,000 tonnes: crude oil exports fell by 18% to 15,617,900 tonnes, oil products volume remained at the level of seven months of 2017 (17,240,700 tonnes).

General, break bulk volume plummeted by 35% to 260,300 tonnes. Ferry cargo totaled 708,200 tonnes (-15%).

Container traffic increased by 4.6% to 44,864 TEUs.

In 2017 cargo throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga totaled 103.29 million tonnes, container volume – 75,262 TEUs.

Port of Ust-Luga is located nearly on Russia’s border with the EU. The 17,5-meter deep harbour basin and a short 3.7-km-long access channel make Ust-Luga the only Russian port in the Baltic Sea capable of of accommodating 75,000dwt dry bulk carriers and 160,000dwt oil tankers.

Source: Port News