Port of Virginia shipping channel, terminals reopen after Florence

The US Coast Guard and the Port of Virginia reopened the main shipping channel and all terminals at 7 am EDT Saturday, after Hurricane Florence resulted in little impact, port spokeswoman Cathie Vick told S&P Global Platts.

The Port of Virginia oversees the main export coal artery of Hampton Roads — the biggest US port for coal exports.

“We were very fortunate here, there was minimal impact and now we are reaching out to see how we can help those in North Carolina and South Carolina,” Vick said.

Vick said two coal vessels were scheduled to move at 11 am EDT Saturday — right behind two container ships that were slated for movement at 9 am. The channel had been closed since Wednesday.

Supply delays on the US East Coast, coupled with stronger global demand in spot markets for metallurgical coal, led US coking coal prices higher this week.

The Platts assessment of US East Coast low-vol hard coking coal rose to $193/mt FOB Friday, based on 58% CSR and 19% volatile matter material, up $16/mt compared with September 7.

Platts’ US high-vol A index rose to $202/mt FOB USEC, based on 32% volatile matter, 1.1% reflectance straight coal, with low ash and sulfur and CSR typically in the low 60s.

The Platts US high-vol B assessment climbed this week to $170/mt FOB USEC, based on 34% VM unblended product.

Source: Platts