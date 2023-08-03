Port operations have partially resumed at Gibraltar’s Western anchorage, while bunkering has been suspended there since an oil spill incident was reported in the bay on Tuesday, according to port agent MH Bland.

The port has resumed limited port operations (non-bunkering) activities from 18.00 local time (16.00 GMT) yesterday, Gibraltar Port Authority stated. “A further update on the resumption of all port operations will follow in due course,” it added.

It’s still unclear by when the port authority will allow bunkering to resume at the anchorage, MH Bland tells ENGINE.

The oil spill incident was reported at 8.22 local time (6.22 GMT) on Tuesday in the southern part of the Western anchorage when a vessel taking bunkers saw its tanks overflow. Since then, no bunkering has taken place at the port’s Western anchorage.

Meanwhile, some vessels seeking bunkers at Gibraltar are being diverted to lift bunkers at alternative locations such as Ceuta and Algeciras, a trader says. Currently, 10 vessels are awaiting bunkers at Gibraltar, slightly lower than 12 yesterday, MH Bland says.

Source: ENGINE By Nithin Chandran , https://engine.online/news/bunkering-info/port-operations-partially-resume-in-gibraltar-bunkering-still-suspended-4eba