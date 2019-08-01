Port Operator To Explore AI And IoT

A port operator has signed an MoU to collaborate in knowledge sharing and capability transfer for development in the fields of engineering, technology, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT).

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision) signed the MoU to share and exchange expertise on industry concepts, technical architectures, systems and case studies relating to the development of an intelligent and sustainable port.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA International, said, “PSA is excited to collaborate with and learn from like-minded and innovative partners such as Envision, to add valuable breadth and depth to both our companies’ fields of expertise.

“In particular, we hope to grow new capabilities and leverage leading-edge technologies towards the creation of intelligent and energy efficient port systems, enabling us to excel in energy sustainability, while in pursuit of our goal for greater supply chain orchestration.”

PSA and Envision will also exchange capability on application knowledge in AIoT and engage in Envision’s EnOS AIoT operating system training.

EnOS currently connects and manages over 60m smart devices and over 100GW of energy assets globally.

Zhang Lei, CEO of Envision Group, said: “We are very honoured to sign this MoU with PSA to develop capabilities on Smart Ports and Smart Energy using our flagship AIoT Operating System, the EnOSTM and PSA’s rich domain knowledge. We will work together with PSA to develop new capabilities and create new business opportunities.”

Source: Port Strategy