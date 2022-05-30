Port Qasim to receive two Grab Unloaders to handle dry bulk cargo

Port Muhammad Bin Qasim is poised to receive two Grab Unloaders coming week to facilitate its handling of dry bulk cargo.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the DM25T-43M Grab Unloaders are designed and manufactured by Nanjing Port-Machinery & Heavy-Industry Manufacture Co., Ltd (NPHMC), China.

This type of crane features hopper, fully closed belt and dust control system, which is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The biggest advantage lies in its high cost performance. On one hand, its unique design can save time and labor for unloading work. On the other hand, the price is low as the machine with the same function made by European countries is two or three times as much as NPHMC’s.

“That’s why we have sold about dozens of such Grab Unloaders in East-Asian countries,” said Winnie Wang, a manager of NPHMC.

However, Grab Unloader has problem in shipment. As the height of the complete crane is too high to go through bridges over the Yangtze River, NPHMC has to take apart the crane first, ship them to a proper port and then assemble them to ship for Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

After close communication and coordination over this issue between NPHMC and Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals (FAP), the two unloaders were finally shipped from Pingtan port Fujian, China on May 5 and are estimated to reach Port Muhammad Bin Qasim on June 2, 2022.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to help Pakistani brothers and sisters and the construction of CPEC, NPHMC has sent two batches of team with 15 people from China and Indonesia respectively for the installation and commissioning at site. FAP was appreciated for that and expressed that they would try their best to take care of NPHMC’s work team members in Pakistan.

“Thank you very much for showing gracious hospitality and great support for NPHMC installation and commissioning team,” said NPHMC in a letter to FAP. “We were moved for their words. Long live China-Pakistan friendship!” said Winnie Wang.

Source: Pakistan Observer