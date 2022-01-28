Port Releases Revised Draft Master Plan Update

The Port of Long Beach has released a revised draft update for its Port Master Plan, a document that defines long-range goals and policies for land use and development at the nation’s second-busiest seaport.

A virtual public information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, to inform the public on changes made to the draft update. Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog translation will be provided upon request. Requests for translation must be submitted by Feb. 7 to [email protected]. The revised draft update, associated documents, and information on attending the virtual public information meeting are available at www.polb.com/masterplan.

The Port’s Master Plan was last comprehensively updated in 1990. The Master Plan Update is needed to incorporate previous amendments to the document and to reflect changes in the shipping industry, strategically manage resources and proactively prepare for future challenges to remain competitive in the rapidly changing global economy.

Comments on the Port Master Plan Draft Update will be accepted through March 14. Submit them in writing to Theresa Dau-Ngo, Director of Transportation and Master Planning, Port of Long Beach, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802, or to [email protected].

Source: Port of Long Beach