Port situation in Gabon

Following a military coup in Gabon, the country has closed its borders.

Several Gard Africa based P&I correspondents have reported that the military coup in Gabon on 30 August resulted in the closure of Gabonese borders and a nationwide curfew.

Ports are reportedly closed. It is unclear whether vessels already berthed will be allowed to proceed with operations.

Members and clients scheduled for cargo operations in Gabonese ports are strongly advised to seek updates from their local agents.

We are grateful to Budd Group, Eltvedt & O’Sullivan and Ivory P&I for the above information.

Source: Gard