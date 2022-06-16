Port Skills and Safety release “Vessel and Port Charter”

Port Skills and Safety Ltd (PSS), the membership body for safety and skills in UK ports, today launched their “Vessel and Port Charter” for container deck operations. The charter, created with the agreement and cooperation of UK ports, outlines the safety commitments for all visiting shipping lines to UK waters.

This plan represents a pact between water and land-based operations to ensure the safety and security of all workers involved in container work.

By agreeing to the principles established in the charter, ports and shipping lines are agreeing to:

Designate docked ships as the workplace of stevedores as soon as they embark.

Establish the legal and moral duty to protect the health and safety of stevedores and crew while at work.

Maintain working conditions on board each ship to ensure the health and safety of personnel on board.

Report any issues promptly and work with PSS and port authorities to implement timely solutions and corrective actions.

It is hoped that by enshrining these articles and encouraging shipping lines to cooperate with PSS and its members, we can make UK ports a safer place to work for key UK workers.

Chair of Port Skills and Safety, David Brown, commented that:

This represents a great step forward towards stronger cooperation between land and water-based port services. By adopting this charter, shipping lines and ports pledge to deliver better safety standards for all those who work in and around ships

PSS Chief Executive Debbie Cavaldoro said:

PSS is proud to have produced a charter which ensures the safety of stevedores, regardless of their position on land or at sea. We encourage all members to adopt this charter and work with PSS to reduce instances of injury to those workers who keep the ports industry running and trade moving.

The Charter was revealed at the PSS stand at the Multimodal 2022 logistics exhibition at the Birmingham NEC on Wednesday 15 June. This release is part of a wider commitment to improving health and safety standards in ports and encouraging greater cooperation between operators and shipping lines.

Source: Port Skills and Safety Ltd