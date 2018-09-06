Port Sohar to register 3 mln TEU by 4th quarter

The Sohar Port in Oman would handle an accumulated three million mega containers by the fourth quarter of this year, the port told press.

“In addition to the accumulated volume of Terminal B over the years, Terminal C is going to handle the three millionth TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) in the last quarter of this year,” said Albert Pang, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar, at the 12th anniversary of its operations.

According to him, since the start of Terminal C, the port has “achieved double digit percentages of volume growth year-on-year, ahead of the average growth rate in the Middle East region and globally.”

Port Sohar, the main commercial gateway of the Sultanate of Oman, is operated and managed by Hutchison Ports, the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator.

Formerly known as the Oman International Container Terminal, it commenced commercial operations in 2006 from Terminal B and later moved to Terminal C in 2014. It now runs a modern container-handling facility capable of accommodating the latest generation of mega-vessels.

“As an exclusive container terminal in Port of Sohar, we have already progressed from being a way port to one of the major hub port in the region. This is proven by the number of long haulage direct calls that we receive at Port of Sohar. Not only calls from Middle East and Fast East, we also started receiving direct calls from the United States from the end of August,” Pang said.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint-venture between Hutchison Ports, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Steinweg of the Netherlands and a number of well-established Omani investors.

“Hutchison Ports Sohar continues to enhance its services and offerings, plans to integrate its technologies with that of its clients and aims to be a fully automated terminal in near future,” Pang stated.

Hutchison Ports operates 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

Source: Xinhua