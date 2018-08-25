The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – August 2018

After witnessing an all-time high in May 2018, the global container port throughput index declined to 128 points in June 2018 with 2% monthly reduction, possibly a consequence of trade war jitters. However on an annual comparison, the index is 3.5% higher than the June 2017 level of 123.8 points.

All regions witnessed a monthly decline in June 2018 vs May. North America was the least affected region with a fall of less than one point, likely boosted by shippers trying to beat tariff imposition deadlines. The region was followed by China and Latin America where in both cases the index was 1.6% down in June 2018. On an annual basis, North America saw the highest growth among all regions (5.7%). The index for China was 2.5% (3.4 points) higher compared to June 2017.

All world regions generated an annual increase except Latin America where the index declined to 107.6 which was 2.6% lower compared to June 2017.

The index for Asia (excl China) and Europe was around 5.5% higher compared with June 2017 but it was 3.1% (4 points) and 2.5% (3 points) less when compared to May 2018.

Africa showed the largest monthly decline, close to 4% (4.4 points) where the index declined to 107 points in June 2018. However it was one point up compared to June 2017.

* Note that the index figures for Africa are based on a relatively small sample, and should be viewed with caution

# All index figures for June are preliminary, subject to change next month

Source: Drewry Research Services