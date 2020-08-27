The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

The global container port throughput index improved marginally in June 2020 and stood at 124.3 points. Although the index inched up 2.3% as compared with May 2020, it was still down 4.9% over June 2019. Moreover, the index remains on the recovery path from the low of 107.2 points recorded in February 2020.

The throughput index for China indicates a revival in demand as it gained almost 6 points (4.2%) month on month and around 2 points (1.2%) from its June 2019 levels. Port of Shenzhen led the monthly throughput revival followed by Qingdao and Ningbo, together contributing around 33% in June. The region also surpassed its pre-COVID-19 levels, with no other region able to touch these levels.

In Asia excl. China, the index improved by more than 2 points (1.8%) in June, touching the levels of April 2020 at 120.5 points after a dip in May. The index was still around 8 points (6.1%) down compared with June 2019. However, the demand revival in the region has been sluggish when compared to the China.

After sliding in May, the index for North America gained 2 points (1.5%) month on month in June 2020. The pandemic has crushed regional throughput with the index down by 15 points (11.1%) as compared to the same period last year. The top three ports of the region (New York, Los Angeles, and Long Beach) all registered a double-digit annual decline in June. New York alone witnessed a 16.3% year on year decline. The index for Latin America also reduced (5.7%) to 94 points, the lowest since February 2016.

Europe’s index was almost flat, closing at 109.3 points in June compared to 109.4 in May. However, the annual decline was more pronounced, down more than 12.6 points (10.3%). On the other hand, Africa’s port throughput index registered consecutive growth of 6.5 points (7.4%) month on month but was still around (9.7%) lower than in June 2019. A point to note here is that the index figures for Africa are based on a relatively small sample.

Source: Drewry