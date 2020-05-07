Port Uses Water-jet Board to Deploy Long Mooring Lines

The setup of mooring lines has never been a easy task. This seemingly simple action often requires vessels for transportation, which has high labor costs and low efficiency. Recently, a passenger port in Zhuhai, China has created a new solution for long distance line deployment using a new type of small water-jet board.

Earlier this month, Zhuhai Jiuzhou Port carried out a series of typhoon-proof reinforcement work for their floating barges. The staff used a self-powered jet pump device called Dolphin 1 to transport a traction rope, which was attached with the mooring line, to the opposite shore 230 meters away.

After the traction rope was transported to the opposite shore, the staff used a forklift to pull the mooring line ashore and tightened it to the pile.

Every year from June to August is the high season of typhoon in Zhuhai. In the Jiuzhou passenger port, only one side of the floating barge is fixed at the pier. When a typhoon strikes, the huge wind and waves will violently flip the other side, causing certain safety risks.

“Before that, if we wanted to tighten the floating barge on site, we needed to put several 250-meter mooring lines, which are very heavy, to the opposite shore. There is a lack of suitable small work boats in the port because we only dock large passenger ships. The cost of transferring a work boat from other places is high and the operation is quite complicated.” Said the port management.

The port staff has been thinking about how to transport these lines but has not found a satisfactory solution.

In this mission, the staff set up 4 lines with the assistance of Dolphin 1, which only took 1 hour or so, 40 minutes shorter than the estimated time.

“Not doubt that the Dolphin 1 is the answer to our problem, which is really great!” commented one of the port staff.

Dolphin 1 is a remote control self-propelled water surface vehicle that can be operated by a single person. With a little guidance, users can quickly get started. It has a large load of 150kg and a remote control distance of 500 meters, which makes it not only used as a quick rescue device, but also solves most lightweight water transportation tasks, greatly reducing personnel and operating costs, and improving operational efficiency.

Source: Oceanalpha Group Limited