Port welcomes tentative ILWU, PMA agreement

The Port of Long Beach welcomes news of the tentative agreement and applauds the ILWU and PMA for this momentous achievement. This is great news for the West Coast ports and the supply chain all across America. The contract agreement will have a hugely beneficial impact to the U.S. economy, which depends on our ports and the trade they facilitate. The goods movement workforce and industries provide a crucial and often unheralded service to society by keeping cargo flowing and shelves stocked. The importance of this work cannot be overestimated, and we are fortunate to have so many dedicated individuals devoting their careers to it – people near and far.

Our most sincere thanks go to the negotiators from both sides who worked so hard and diligently to reach this landmark agreement. We know the contract will pave the way for the San Pedro Bay ports complex to keep providing the top-notch service shippers have come to rely upon. You can always be sure that the Port of Long Beach is open for business.

Source: Port of Long Beach