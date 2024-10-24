Port worker strike in Brazil set to disrupt port operations

Brazilian sources and local media reported that approximately 60,000 port workers across Brazil went on to strike Oct. 22 for 12 hours, from 7 am to 7 pm local time. This industrial action follows the announcement of a controversial bill affecting labor rights for temporary workers and dockers, as well as abolishing the public wharf in Santos, the country’s largest port.

Currently, the ports of Santos, São Sebastião and Paranaguá are reported to be “operating with 50% of workers today,” according to a Brazilian logistics source.

In contrast, several private ports such as Porto do Açu, Navegantes, and Itapoá have declared they will not participate in the strike and were operating regularly Oct. 22.

The logistics source based in Brazil said the strike could cause “delays on the docking and undocking of vessels” and reduced productivity of port operations.

Despite today’s strike action, market participants shared expectations of operations to return to normal by Oct. 23.

The bill being protested also dissolves the unions for four groups at the Port of Santos: cargo checkers, repairers, block workers, and port watchmen. If the project moves forward, only two types of casual workers will remain: dockers, responsible for handling cargo on the ships, and foremen, who manage operations on land.

“There was no room for our participation in the discussions. We are not against modernity or against new investments in the Port, but we have to guarantee the rights of workers,” said Miro Machado, president of the Union of Port Workers of Santos (Sintraport) as reported by Reconecta News, a Brazilian news outlet.

“It’s one aberration after another. This change completely removes the responsibility of the terminals with the workers and will debase wages. It will be chaos for the city if that happens,” the unionist added.

Source: Platts