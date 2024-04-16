Portchain and ONE ink deal

Ocean Network Express and Portchain ink deal to drive sustainability across the carrier’s network through the digitalization of berth alignment.

Introduction:

In the fall of 2023, Ocean Network Express (ONE) partnered with Portchain to focus efforts on enhancing collaboration with container terminals through the innovative Portchain Connect platform. The success of Portchain’s platform, embraced by a growing network of 100 terminals, allowed ONE to facilitate the seamless exchange of berthing data with terminals with greater frequency and heightened quality.

This partnership envisages a reduction in the time for terminals and ONE to reach digital handshakes on berth changes, presenting a mutual opportunity for both parties to optimize their operational resources. ONE experienced tangible benefits in the form of enhanced vessel speed management, resulting in a reduction in emissions and fuel consumption. This collaborative partnership exemplifies a commitment to digitalization and underscores the shared dedication of ONE and Portchain to sustainability and operational excellence.

Body:

By coordinating port calls digitally with trustworthy, accurate, and timely information, vessels can berth Just-In-Time. Currently, most port calls globally are coordinated manually and unstructured based on phone calls, messaging apps, emails, and spreadsheets. This leads to a perpetual game of catch-up where everyone is chasing information, leading to inefficient operational planning, such as vessels traveling at high speed to wait outside a port because their slot was delayed and not aligned.

The potential of Just-In-Time is widely acknowledged in the industry, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates a 6% fuel and CO2 reduction just from coordinating only 24 hours before arrival and up to 14% savings if coordinated port-to-ort. To put this into perspective, if all container vessels coordinated Just-In-Time port-to-port, it could save up to 19 Million Metric Tons of CO2 emissions – equivalent to the annual emissions of 4 million people.

Portchain’s solution connects carriers and terminals operationally, linking systems and providing data augmentation to highlight gaps in data to improve data accuracy for better decision-making. Today, over 4% of global port calls are coordinated through Portchain, serving container terminals and carriers across all continents.

ONE chose to digitalize its berth alignment process and has seen positive adoption with mutual benefits at the trial terminals. Remaining faithful to ONE’s focus on operational excellence in its processes and remaining at the forefront of innovation through a drive towards digitalization, ONE will continue to roll out the benefits of Portchain Connect in 2024 across its network.

Capt. Masaharu Urabe, Global Vessel Operations at Ocean Network Express.

“Our partnership with Portchain marks a promising step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable shipping. By leveraging Portchain Connect, we look forward to delivering quality information to our customers, optimizing our vessel scheduling, enhancing collaboration with terminals, and delivering superior service to our clients.”

Craig Halford, Vice-President of Sales at Portchain.

“We warmly welcome Ocean Network Express to the Portchain Connect Network. I am honoured to embark on this collaborative journey, leveraging technology and know-how to reshape berth alignment. This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to advancing the container shipping industry through innovation and transparency for faster and more sustainable shipping.”

Source: Ocean Network Express