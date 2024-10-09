Portchain helps terminals and carriers prevent 194,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in the past year

In the last 12 months, Portchain’s solutions have contributed to preventing an estimated 194,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. This achievement underscores the significant emissions reduction impact that our real-time berth planning and alignment solutions have on global container shipping operations. By enabling more eFicient operations and streamlining communication between terminals and carriers, Portchain is helping to reduce idle time, optimize berth allocation, and ultimately lower fuel consumption.

This CO2 savings figure is a testament to the Portchain Network and the collective eForts of our partners and clients, who are committed to making the shipping industry more eFicient, predictable, and green. The 194,000 metric tonnes of CO2 saved are equivalent to removing over 46,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road during a whole year or planting 3.2 million trees and growing them for ten years.

While we are proud of this accomplishment, we recognize that it is just one step in a much larger journey where eFiciency and sustainability go hand in hand. We remain committed to continuing our work with the global maritime community to drive even greater sustainability impact and operational excellence in the years to come.

“True sustainability in the shipping industry is about achieving a balance where environmental responsibility and operational e7iciency go hand in hand. At Portchain, we are proving that it is possible to significantly reduce CO2 emissions without sacrificing the e7iciency of carrier and terminal operations. This milestone highlights our commitment to the Portchain Network, showing that innovative technology can drive both environmental and operational excellence”. Anders Olivarius, Co-Founder and CIO of Portchain Portchain’s advanced data-driven solutions support the industry’s shift toward Just-InTime (JIT) port calls, with the Portchain Network enabling JIT at a global scale. By providing real-time insights, our platform enables more timely and informed speed adjustments during voyages. This enhanced decision-making process helps carriers reduce fuel consumption and emissions without compromising operational eFiciency. JIT is one of the cheapest and most impactful ways of reducing global emissions, and the benefits can be captured in the short term without relying on vessel retrofitting or new alternative fuel types.

Portchain is continuously enabling more terminals and carriers to achieve similar results as we collectively push for the shipping industry of the future. Join us in our mission to make global trade more predictable, eFicient, and green.

Source: Portchain