Porthos lays foundations for future European CCS projects

Construction of the Porthos CCS project in the port area of Rotterdam is well underway. It is the first CO2 transport and storage project of this scale in the European Union to be realised. Porthos is the start of much more, it’s laying the foundations for future CCS projects in north-west Europe.

The construction of Porthos was celebrated with those directly involved. The Mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth, Sophie Hermans and Deputy Director-General from the European Commission for Energy, Mechthild Wörsdörfer opened the event together with the CEOs of Porthos’ shareholders Gasunie, EBN (Energie Beheer Nederland) and the Port of Rotterdam. Minister Hermans: “CCS is crucial to meet climate targets. By building the first large-scale transport and storage system for CO2 in the Netherlands, Porthos is taking a big step. This will allow the industry to reduce emissions and keep a competitive industry here in the Netherlands. I am proud of all the parties who are making this possible.”

Porthos project

Porthos is building an infrastructure to transport CO2 from industry in the port of Rotterdam to depleted gas fields under the North Sea. Porthos customers Shell, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide and Air Products will supply CO2 to an open-access pipeline running through the Rotterdam port area. The CO2 will be transported via an offshore pipeline to an existing platform in the North Sea, approximately 20 kilometres off the coast. From this platform, the CO2 will be pumped into depleted gas fields. The depleted gas fields are located in a sealed reservoir of porous sandstone more than 3 kilometres beneath the North Sea. Porthos has been recognised by the European Union as a project of common interest and has been awarded €102 million from the Connecting Europe Facility.

Foundation for future CCS-projects

CO2 storage within the Porthos project can bridge the time needed for industry to switch from fossil fuels to low- or zero-carbon alternatives. The construction of the Porthos onshore open access pipeline marks the start of the development of a future CO2 network in Northwest Europe. While Porthos will transport 2.5 million tonnes per year, the onshore Porthos pipeline is ready for 10 million tonnes, so it can also supply CO2 to future projects like Aramis. The compressor station is also ready for expansion. It forms the heart of the future CO2 hub, to which also CO2next can be connected. This liquid CO2 terminal will be able to receive and deliver liquid CO2 by ship for customers not connected to a pipeline.

These projects in Rotterdam form the beginning of a CCS chain that can develop into an international CCS network with the Delta Rhine Corridor and other links. The development of Rotterdam as a CO2 hub contributes to the European CCS policy as set out in the Industrial Carbon Management Strategy (ICMS) and the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA). In combination with technologies such as Direct Air Capture (DAC) and Bioenergy CO2 Capture and Storage (BECCS), the network could contribute to reaching negative emissions in the future. CO2 is currently used in greenhouse horticulture and future demand is expected for CO2 as a feedstock, for the production of synthetic fuels and for closed-loop processes.

Willemien Terpstra, CEO Gasunie: “We’re delighted to be a key player in this exciting CO2 project. CO2 transport and storage are crucial steps in building the infrastructure needed to decarbonize our industry. We’re leveraging our extensive expertise in gas infrastructure to develop a top-notch CO2 transport system. Together with our partners, we’re committed to creating a reliable, open-access, safe and affordable network. Gasunie is proud to be involved in major CO2 projects like Porthos, Aramis, CO2next and the Delta Rhine Corridor and we’re also exploring the potential for a CO2-hub in the North of the Netherlands.

Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, CEO EBN: “As a public energy company, EBN aims to have a sustainable and reliable energy system by 2050, at the lowest societal cost. To accelerate the energy transition and reaching the climate goals, EBN is a partner in CO2 transport and storage projects such as Porthos and Aramis and other CO2 storage initiatives under the North Sea. EBN has deep knowledge and expertise about the subsurface. Uniquely positioned between market and government, we also fulfill a bridging role in public-private partnerships. Actively taking on the role of knowledge and discussion leader, we also develop and share knowledge in the field of CO2 storage.”

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam: “This project is an important contribution to the goal of a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions in the Rotterdam port area by 2030 and a CO2-neutral port by 2050. It is the start of a CO2 infrastructure in the port that will enable future CO2 storage projects to reduce CO2 emissions and projects to use CO2 as a feedstock. As a European energy port, we are facilitating the development of CO2 infrastructure and connections with neighbouring countries to enable the reduction of CO2 emissions from European industry”.

Construction timetable Porthos

The 30-kilometre collector pipeline through the Rotterdam port area is currently being constructed at various locations in the port. Construction of the Maasvlakte compressor station and cooling water pumping station will start later this month. Three compressors will work together to bring the CO2 to a maximum pressure of 130 bar for subsequent transfer to the offshore platform. Construction of the offshore pipeline and work on the platform will start in 2025. Porthos is expected to be operational in 2026.

Source: Port of Rotterdam